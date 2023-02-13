Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,707,100 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 4,384,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,153.0 days.

Haidilao International Price Performance

OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $2.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

