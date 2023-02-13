Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,707,100 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 4,384,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,153.0 days.
OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $2.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.26.
