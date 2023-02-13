Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives GBX 315 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($3.79).

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.61) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.52) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 275 ($3.31) price objective on the stock.

HLN stock opened at GBX 328.40 ($3.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18. Haleon has a twelve month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.40 ($4.06). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 319.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.68. The stock has a market cap of £30.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,060.31.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

