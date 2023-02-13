Harmonic Drive Systems (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Harmonic Drive Systems (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmonic Drive Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Harmonic Drive Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HSYDF opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.
