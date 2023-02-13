Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of HWBK opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.
