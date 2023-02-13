Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HWBK opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 46,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

