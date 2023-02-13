HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,643 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.44% of HealthStream worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Up 0.7 %

HSTM opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.49 million, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

