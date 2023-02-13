Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,250 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Thermon Group worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at $2,206,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 398,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 116,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Thermon Group stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $172,619.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $347,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Thermon Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

