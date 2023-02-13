Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,202 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,626,003. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $86.25 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.