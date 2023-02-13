Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,731 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.77% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LINC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $166.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

