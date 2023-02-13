Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $12.03 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Old Republic International worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 173.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Old Republic International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 77,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

