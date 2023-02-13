Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $26.27 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 49,078 shares during the period. NOV comprises 2.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of NOV worth $26,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in NOV by 52.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NOV by 5.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NOV by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in NOV by 2.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NOV opened at $23.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

