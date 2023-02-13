Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 243,175 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 243,175 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Photronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 48.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 480,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Photronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAB stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.20. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $25.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

