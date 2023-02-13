Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 36,818 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,818 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

