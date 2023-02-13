Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 46,007 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,007 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Flowserve worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Flowserve by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve Announces Dividend

NYSE:FLS opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

