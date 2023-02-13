Hedera Hits One Day Trading Volume of $161.66 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.28 billion and approximately $161.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00080775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00060176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024452 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001777 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,158.73505 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08396637 USD and is down -11.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $176,314,814.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

