HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.0880 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $30.70 million and approximately $1,204.94 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00426850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,129.44 or 0.28275322 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

