Hermez Network Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $174.62 million and $361,346.79 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00022107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00043525 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00216005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.82081123 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $467,162.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

