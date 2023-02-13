Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) from a top pick rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

