Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$16.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRX. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

TSE:HRX opened at C$13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$447.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$11.20 and a 52-week high of C$18.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$132.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.