Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 85.90 ($1.04). Approximately 2,161,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,713,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.90 ($1.03).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8,590.00.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 667.77%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.