Holo (HOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.14 Million

Holo (HOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Holo has a market cap of $352.11 million and $16.14 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Holo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.