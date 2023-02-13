Hop Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $245,272.95 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $245,272.95 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

