Hop Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $211,982.02 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $211,982.02 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00424006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,086.76 or 0.28089573 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.