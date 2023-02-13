Horizen Price Hits $12.32 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $12.32 or 0.00056718 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $164.70 million and approximately $77.24 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00198208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00072793 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,365,062 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

