Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $52,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,772.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,008 shares of company stock valued at $314,902. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.18. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.