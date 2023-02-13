Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,770 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. 314,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,727,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

