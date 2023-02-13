Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 147.20 ($1.77), with a volume of 176186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.20 ($1.81).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hostelworld Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £172.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.62.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

