Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $40.52 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $41.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after acquiring an additional 172,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 776,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 587,857 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.