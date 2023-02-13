Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE HWM opened at $40.52 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $41.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.
Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.
