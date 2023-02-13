HUNT (HUNT) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $60.06 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00423795 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,069.26 or 0.28072979 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000178 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

