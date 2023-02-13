iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.84

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$83.84 and last traded at C$83.71, with a volume of 112634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.09.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$768,084.73. In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total transaction of C$362,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$768,084.73. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,388,000.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

