IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

IEH Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of printed circuit connectors for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman, Bernard Offerman and Seymour Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

