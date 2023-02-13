IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

