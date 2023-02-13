IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGM. CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
IGM Financial Stock Up 0.9 %
TSE IGM traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 47,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,817. The stock has a market cap of C$10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.45 and a 1 year high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.89.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
