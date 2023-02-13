Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Trading Up 4.7%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.92 and last traded at $205.88. 413,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,301,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Illumina Trading Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

