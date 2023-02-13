Immutable X (IMX) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004352 BTC on major exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $536.43 million and approximately $66.34 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

