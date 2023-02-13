IndiGG Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $28,624.45 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00423311 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,076.13 or 0.28045592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.