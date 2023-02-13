Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $274.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 335,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,219,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,303,000 after acquiring an additional 90,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 171,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 363,870 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics Properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

