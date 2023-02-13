Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Acquires 35,369 Shares of Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 35,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600.55 ($40,390.13).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Sehat Sutardja bought 155,485 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149,265.60 ($179,427.34).

On Monday, January 30th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($576,992.43).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AWE stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 95.20 ($1.14). 1,380,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,817. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.10 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 215.20 ($2.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The company has a market capitalization of £661.05 million and a P/E ratio of 3,193.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.15.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

