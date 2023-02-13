Insider Buying: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Acquires 60,480 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang purchased 60,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $185,068.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,788.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang acquired 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $240,977.45.

On Monday, February 6th, Philip Liang bought 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.55.

NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.08. 351,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,931. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $376.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

About Vicarious Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

