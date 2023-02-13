Insider Buying: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Acquires 60,480 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang purchased 60,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $185,068.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,788.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang acquired 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $240,977.45.
- On Monday, February 6th, Philip Liang bought 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.55.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.08. 351,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,931. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $376.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.29.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
