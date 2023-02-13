Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 108,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on BOH. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

