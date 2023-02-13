Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells 7,600 Shares of Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,531,266 shares in the company, valued at $22,593,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 1,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $4,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 17,151 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $51,624.51.

On Monday, February 6th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 358 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,074.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 36,260 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $108,780.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 43,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $130,290.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 38,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $115,520.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 41,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 40,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $122,310.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,628 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $44,176.56.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 36,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $110,160.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE PVL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.12 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 23.85%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

