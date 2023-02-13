International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 2.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $135.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

