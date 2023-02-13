International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFF. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance
IFF opened at $94.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $140.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.