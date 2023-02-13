International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFF. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $94.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $140.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.