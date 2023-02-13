Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 148.8% in January

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IKTSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,672.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Performance

IKTSY opened at $52.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.