Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 184,265.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 3.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $495,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Stock Performance

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $417.06. 213,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.43 and its 200 day moving average is $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $539.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.