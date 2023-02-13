Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,799,000 after purchasing an additional 433,382 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $417.07. 191,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $539.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

