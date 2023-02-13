Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IHIT opened at $8.26 on Monday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
