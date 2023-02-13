Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IHIT opened at $8.26 on Monday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.