Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $12.44.
Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0386 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More
