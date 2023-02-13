Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0386 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.