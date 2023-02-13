Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 124.1% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 238,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,796,000 after buying an additional 124,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,561,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,323,809. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

