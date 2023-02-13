Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 845,700 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 193,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 81.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

VVR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. 963,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,362. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

