Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 13th (ACB, AEM, AFX, ALS, ARX, ASML, BMW, CG, CIGI, CMMC)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 13th:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.20.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$88.00 to C$90.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €167.00 ($179.57) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €138.00 ($148.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.50 to C$26.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$20.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €690.00 ($741.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €95.00 ($102.15) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.75 to C$9.75.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $135.00 to $150.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$7.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €112.00 ($120.43) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €45.00 ($48.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$22.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$210.00 to C$205.00.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €37.00 ($39.78) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$56.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 650 ($7.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) was given a C$98.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €97.00 ($104.30) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$4.30.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €38.50 ($41.40) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($129.03) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$9.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $59.00 to $62.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $62.00 to $46.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG.L) was given a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) was given a C$11.50 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.50 ($3.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$135.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$8.25.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$0.90. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.70 to C$0.55.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.80 to C$0.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €103.00 ($110.75) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$43.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$18.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$31.50 to C$31.00.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$17.00.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($51.61) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$70.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.40 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €91.00 ($97.85) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.