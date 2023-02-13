Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 13th (ACB, AEM, AFX, ALS, ARX, ASML, BMW, CG, CIGI, CMMC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 13th:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.20.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)

had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$88.00 to C$90.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €167.00 ($179.57) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €138.00 ($148.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.50 to C$26.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$20.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €690.00 ($741.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €95.00 ($102.15) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.75 to C$9.75.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $135.00 to $150.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$7.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €112.00 ($120.43) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €45.00 ($48.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$22.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$210.00 to C$205.00.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €37.00 ($39.78) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$56.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 650 ($7.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) was given a C$98.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €97.00 ($104.30) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$4.30.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €38.50 ($41.40) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($129.03) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$9.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $59.00 to $62.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $62.00 to $46.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG.L) was given a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) was given a C$11.50 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.50 ($3.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$135.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$8.25.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$0.90. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.70 to C$0.55.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.80 to C$0.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €103.00 ($110.75) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$43.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$18.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$31.50 to C$31.00.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$17.00.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($51.61) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$70.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.40 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €91.00 ($97.85) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

